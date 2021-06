This past weekend was a big one in the world of MMA with most of the top promotions on the planet putting on shows. The biggest show was UFC 263 in Glendale, AZ. That event saw Israel Adesanya retain his UFC middleweight title with his second ever win over Marvin Vettori. The event also saw Brandon Moreno go from last pick on TUF and UFC roster cut victim to flyweight champion thanks to a submission victory over Deiveson Figueiredo.