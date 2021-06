If you ask anyone in the Food Matters office for their favorite salad dressing, you’ll be guaranteed to get a handful of hands raised for a simple vinaigrette. But vinegar has more uses than just spicing up a simple salad. But between malt, red wine, apple cider, and balsamic, what are the benefits that come from each? And when should you be using them? Here’s your ultimate guide to vinegars and their uses.