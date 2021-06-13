Cancel
A trip to the seaside makes a welcome change for us all…

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy son delights in his new gummy boots – those squishy, rubbery shoes which were invented for kids so they can walk on jagged pebble beaches. I know they sell them for adults, but for some reason we never wear them, even though the majority of British and Irish beaches boast Martian topography. They’re one of those things – like bibs, fish fingers and wet wipes – which we leave behind even though they’re better than every alternative we age into. In this case, the alternative is walking in bare feet across sole-destroying terrain.

www.theguardian.com
Theater & DanceFingerLakes1

4 ways to make the most of your cruise trip

You’ve finally decided to splurge and treat yourself to the vacation you’ve always wanted, so you book a luxury suite on a cruise line and decide to have the time of your life. Of course, these kinds of trips require a bigger budget but what you get in return is priceless. Many describe a cruise trip as an unforgettable experience because it’s a truly unique way of vacationing. The onboard entertainment is one-of-a-kind, and it’s not something you’ll get to enjoy on your typical vacation.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Stuck in Britain? Welcome to the ultimate literary road-trip

Following Boris Johnson’s decision to extend the last stage of lockdown, many of us are having to accept we’re just not going to get abroad this summer. But where to holiday in Britain? If you’re a book lover, one solution might be to target somewhere associated with your favourite read. From the Lake District, where Beatrix Potter wrote her beloved Peter Rabbit books, to Dartmoor, where the hound of the Baskervilles roamed, to Poldark’s Cornwall to the medieval oaks of Macbeth’s Birnam Wood, there are scores of locations that could add a literary flavour to your trip.
Public Healthbreakingtravelnews.com

Jet2 welcomes possible changes to amber list quarantine restrictions

Jet2.com has welcomed a possible move from the government that would allow travellers who have had both Covid-19 vaccines to avoid having to quarantine when returning from countries on the amber list. Currently all travellers returning from such countries are expected to isolate at home for ten days. Matt Hancock,...
RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle Boston

18 Trips in the USA That Will Make Your Kids Smarter

There’s no denying that travel can broaden a kid’s horizons and enrich their lives with new experiences and points of view. But you don’t have to travel to exotic locations to find kids trips that can change their lives—we’ve found 18 spots right here in the USA that will offer kids a chance to learn about history, science, culture and more. Keep reading to get inspired.
WorldThe Guardian

Country diary: the wildflower meadow is a riot of colour and diversity

England basks under a ridge of high pressure, the June day is hot and humid, and the meadow smells faintly of honey and vanilla. During the long winter months, this patch of land was as nondescript as any other; now it is a crowded multicoloured galaxy of plant life, shimmering as if under some kind of spell.
Blue Earth, MNFaribault County Register

Making visitors to BE feel welcome

The Blue Earth Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board met Thursday morning on June 10. The board discussed strategies for encouraging passersby to venture further into town than the Jolly Green Giant’s territory. The board considered using flyers to lure campers from the campground to the Blue Earth Municipal Swimming Pool....
AnimalsMilton Daily Standard

Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

STORY SO FAR: Minnie and Moo, two cows, are determined to help save their farm. Moo’s idea is to raise money by making up The Seven Wonders of the World and showing them to the other farm animals. Chapter 3: The Presidential Bunion. The next morning, the animals gathered under...
Relationshipscounty10.com

Help us welcome this new #little: Noah Ruiz

Noah Ruiz was born 06/11/2021 in Lawrence Kansas to Britney Ruiz and Miguel Ruiz. This #little was 5lbs 13oz and measured 19 inches long. We lived in Wyoming most of our lives and moved to Kansas a few years ago and wanted to share the birth of our sweet baby boy!
ReligionPetoskey News-Review

It all changed

"Do not turn aside after useless things that cannot profit or save, for they are useless.”. I remember the audio-visual class I took at college. The final test was to use a film projector, a reel-to-reel recorder and a filmstrip projector. No one uses them anymore and most young people have ever seen them, much less use them.
Lifestylesportswar.com

Hooie, welcome back to the Hook! What are you looking for from the trip?

Where do you want to spend your time? Near the university, or more towards downtown? Is the hotel a place you plan on spending most of your time, or is it simply a place to rest? Do you want to walk place or drive? Are you looking for a casual meal or a nice/upscale dining experience? What foods do/don't you like? Do you drink? How long is your stay? All the answers below are nice, but (I work in sales) you've not given me (or the board) enough to truly help you :)
LifestyleTime Out Global

Portugal is officially welcoming all American travellers

As countries open up in fits and starts across the world, you’ve probably been wondering whether a Mediterranean beach break could be on the cards this year. Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey all started welcoming international visitors again last summer. And that eternal tourist favourite, Portugal, has also already reopened its borders – to some nationalities.
WorldThe Guardian

Summer solstice live feed at Stonehenge pulled over safety fears

English Heritage has pulled a live feed of the summer solstice sunrise at Stonehenge after people disregarded advice not to travel to the site. The organisation said safety reasons were behind the lack of live footage of the neolithic Wiltshire monument at sunrise at 4.52am. Video from the scene showed about 100 people inside the stone circle with a banner reading “Standing for Stonehenge”.
KidsHuffingtonPost

Amazon Prime Day Deals On Toys To Keep The Kids Occupied All Summer

There are a lot of great deals on Amazon Prime Day, and it can be overwhelming to sort through so many sale items — while avoiding buying things you don’t actually need. And that’s even more true when you have kids. With school out, you need to fill the days with activities and toys that have the potential to occupy your kiddo for more than five minutes.
Naples, FLparadisecoast.com

Seaside Strings

Seaside Strings adds the perfect accompaniment to your special event. These professional experienced musicians offer solo, duo, trio and quartet ensembles to fit your needs. Their large repertoire includes classical and popular favorites. Details & Amenities. Wedding Services. Music and Entertainment. Weddings. Seaside Strings adds the perfect accompaniment to your...
Temecula, CAValley News

Rose Again Foundation welcomes changes

Alison Sorenson Decker has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer/Chief Unpaid Officer for the Rose Again Foundation, a nonprofit that serves foster infants, children and emancipated foster youth in need in the Temecula Valley. Alison and her husband Brian have been generous financial supporters and volunteers for the Foundation, according to Program Administrator Maria Baldovinos. Rhonda Reinke, whose granddaughter Natalie Rose (Shadle) Dixon established the nonprofit eight years ago, had served as CEO since the Foundation’s inception. She will continue serving as a member of its Board of Directors. R.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Firefighters cut hole in wall to save tiny kitten

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters came to the rescue of a tiny kitten stuck inside a wall. This tiny little kitten now named Remi meowed pitifully for three days catching the attention of a woman named Mrs. C. She tried unsuccessfully to help the little girl, but couldn't find a way...