Flag Day 2021: When is it? Is it a holiday? Why do we celebrate it? Is it the same date every year?

By Katherine Rodriguez
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
The annual holiday celebrates the symbolism and history behind the American flag each year on the anniversary of the American flag’s official creation on June 14. Flag Day is a celebration of the American flag that occurs every year on June 14, in remembrance of when our country’s first American flag was introduced by the Continental Congress as the official American flag on June 14, 1777.

