Flag Day 2021: When is it? Is it a holiday? Why do we celebrate it? Is it the same date every year?

How will you celebrate Flag Day? Think about it. Flag Day celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the flag of the United States of America. We proudly call that flag “Old Glory” or “The stars and stripes.” Whatever we choose to call it, it represents the greatest country in the world. We should be proud and humbled to fly that special banner on every occasion, but especially on the anniversary of the adoption of our national flag. Its beauty lies not just in its colors and design, but in its symbolism: freedom, independence and unity.