Thailand denies blocking exports of AstraZeneca vaccines

 9 days ago
A health worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside Siam Paragon shopping centre, Bangkok, Thailand June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand is not blocking exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a government representative said, after Taiwan said Thailand was keeping for itself doses of the vaccine that it is producing.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday Taiwan had ordered 10 million doses from AstraZeneca (AZN.L) , which was mainly producing them in Thailand, but Thailand was "giving priority for vaccines to be used in Thailand". read more

"Thailand is not blocking exports of AstraZeneca,” deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Twitter late on Saturday.

"It is a matter for the producer to manage," she said.

She did not specify whether she meant AstraZeneca or the Thai manufacturer, Siam Bioscience. The health ministry could not be reached on Sunday, and both companies have declined to comment on reasons for export delays.

Both Thailand and Taiwan have seen a surge of coronavirus cases in recent week after months of successfully keeping their outbreaks in check.

The Philippines said this month it was expecting delays of AstraZeneca’s Thai-made vaccines due to production delays. Malaysia also said it was expecting delays. read more

AstraZeneca's distribution plans in Southeast Asia depends on 200 million doses made by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand's king that is making vaccines for the first time.

