Religion

Shelburne: Longtime convictions seem to be shifting

Amarillo Globe-Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeologists tell us that the magnificent, massive ditch we call Grand Canyon is the result of erosion. When nobody was watching, grain after grain of sand slipped off the slopes and washed down the Colorado River. Now look at it. Soil is not the only seemingly solid base that erodes...

Christ
Jesus
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

An Account of a “Substantial Shift in Consciousness”

In response to my own share, a personal friend sent me an account of an overwhelming experience of Oneness that he had ten months ago. My sincere congratulations!. Notice that his is a realization whereas mine was an unfolding process. If you’d allow me, I’ll share my most recent substantial...
Religionblackaby.org

A Way That Seems Right

There is a way that seems right to a man, But its end is the way of death. Proverbs 16:25. Things are not always what they seem. Proverbs warns that we can be deceived into believing we are going down the right path and yet be heading toward death, the opposite direction from God’s will. People do not naturally seek God or pursue righteousness (Rom. 3:10-18). Only as the Spirit awakens our hearts to the Person of Christ are we able to desire God’s will. If we make decisions apart from the guidance of the Spirit of God, we will be like a ship trying to sail without a compass. We will do what makes the most sense, based on our own wisdom. But what looks attractive may actually lead to sin, ultimately destroying what is precious to us, for our most profound human thinking is mere foolishness to God (1 Cor. 1:18-20). Only God knows the way that leads to life, and He wants to lead us to walk in it (Matt. 7:13-14).
Butler, PA977rocks.com

Longtime Homeacre Pastor Dies

A longtime local minister has passed away. Pastor L. David Fisher passed away at home on Sunday. Fisher served as the pastor of Homeacre Chapel for 65 years and was also the founder and administrator of Homeacre Christian Academy. Friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m....
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Sciencegoldenageofgaia.com

Shifting with the Sun

There is a certain peculiar tenderness to this day. It is Summer Solstice, 2021. It seems every little thing brings a half-teary smile. A lovely message from a forum member. The tiny rabbit that was making its way along the gravel path when I looked out the front window. Even the fog makes me smile.
Family Relationshipsdailyjournal.net

Thinking about a longtime family member

I was thinking about my eldest daughter’s college buddies when I was wiping down the legs of my kitchen stools today. I remember meeting Nikki and Mikey for the first time when they were freshmen or sophomores and Aly brought them home to celebrate Easter with us. That was 10 years ago. It was also the first time I met our blue heeler mix, Milli — short for Milligan University, where they were all students living in the college dorms. Except Milli, who WAS NOT a student, but WAS living the good life as a tiny “rescue” puppy in the aforementioned dormitory.
Texas StateCultural Compass

Longtime Texas Law Professor Knighted

Professor Philip Bobbitt, Distinguished Senior Lecturer at The University of Texas School of Law, has received an honor shared by very few Americans—an appointment as an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The honorary award, recognizing Bobbitt’s services to United Kingdom/United States relations and...
Christiansburg, VARoanoke Times

Longtime Montgomery museum director is history

CHRISTIANSBURG — Not everybody does well in history class. “I wasn’t a very good history student,” Sue Farrar said. “I couldn’t remember all those dates.”. But that didn’t stop her from writing a new chapter in the story of the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. During her 12-year career...
PoliticsINFORUM

Letter: America’s 1776 history is important

It is important for us as citizens, and for our children and grandchildren, to learn about the principles of the founding of America. Understanding our 1776-based history builds our collective strength so that we can weather the inevitable storms. For us, as a state and a nation, it allows us to maintain one of the greatest gifts we have…a constitutional republic.
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Question for shift working couples...

DH and I are both emergency services. Been together for 6 years and have been extremely lucky to have every Christmas together, especially last year when we were in lockdown and it was just us (and our first married Christmas). No kids. DH will be working for the next 2...
Family Relationshipskmobgyn.com

Paradigm Shift: Doctor to Dad

Originally published in 2014 after the birth of Dr. Bernstein’s son. Well, my wife and I (and our little man Oliver) have survived 3 months and are well into a pretty decent groove. NO… he doesn’t sleep all night, but we have seen improvements on a weekly basis. I thought I would write a short blog about the paradigm shift I got to experience, as an OBGYN doctor, during my wife’s labor, delivery, and postpartum course.
Lifestylebrownalumnimagazine.com

Manufactured Wilderness Creating Yellowstone Park meant evicting longtime Native American residents

Doug MacDonald ’91 wears a high-visibility reflective orange safety vest when leading digs at Yellowstone National Park. He’s learned that dressing that way keeps tourists from thinking he’s a looter and yelling at him. “People take the park seriously and don’t want it defiled, so I try to wear an outfit that looks moderately official,” says MacDonald, a professor of archaeology at the University of Montana.
The Mockingbird Media Is Still Keeping You In The Dark About This!

The mainstream media isn’t to be trusted since the majority of all networks, including Fox News has been infiltrated by the Marxists that just want to feed us their narrative. Now, I am well aware there are those who are not lock in step with these evildoers, but for the...
Gillespie County, TXFredericksburg Standard

Looking for a home seems impossible

A little good news, bad news has come to my life the past two weeks. The good news: My girlfriend and I got engaged! The bad news: We have nowhere to live!. My apartment lease runs out on July 31. I can’t renew there because the rent is increasing by $200. My fiancé and I also plan to move in together once we get married, so we’d like something more than an apartment.
Presidential Electionmontanadailygazette.com

Marxism Used as Campaign Speech at MT GOP Convention

IN A STUNNING SPEECH, A COUNTY CHAIRWOMAN DEMANDED TO BE ELECTED BECAUSE OF THE COLOR OF HER SKIN. Over the weekend, Montana electors chosen by their Republican Central Committee members (State Committee-men, State Committee-women, Finance Chairs, and Party Chairmen or Chairwomen) along with elected state representatives and state senators, gathered for the Montana GOP Convention. The primary business at hand was the election of officers to serve as officers of the state party.
Societymichaelsavage.com

Washington Post blasted for video urging ‘white accountability groups’

The Washington Post is being blasted for “promulgating ignorant neoracist nonsense” for posting a podcast video in which experts encouraged white people to create “accountability groups” — in order to go through a “period of deep shame.”. The paper released the video on Friday as part of its “The New...