OC Parks has announced the full lineup for its 2021 Summer Concert Series, which will run Thursday nights in various OC Parks throughout the county starting June 24-Aug. 26. The outdoor concerts will begin at 6 p.m. and end by 8 p.m. Each event is family-friendly, free and includes free parking. Guests can bring in their own picnic items, low-back chairs and blankets for seating. Food trucks and booths will be available on-site with bites and beverages for purchase. Guests 21 and older will be able to bring in their own alcoholic beverages to enjoy within the venue space.