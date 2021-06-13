Cancel
Corvallis, MT

Sharon Vetter

ravallirepublic.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS - Sharon Ann McKee Vetter passed away, May 28, 2021, peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 10, 1939, in Vallejo, California, to Frank and Mary Notley McKee, while her father was stationed with the U.S. Marine Corps, on Mare Island. The family moved to Santa Rosa, where her brother, Rudy McKee, was born and completed the family. They later moved to Humboldt County. There Sharon attended Fortuna Elementary and graduated from Fortuna High School.

