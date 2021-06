Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department Candlewood Company is not going door-to-door this year to collect donations for their annual Fund Drive. As there are some residents who prefer to donate in person, the volunteer firefighters wanted to given them an opportunity to still contribute. The firefighters are going to be at the Candlewood Fire House on Bayview Drive this weekend to collect donations from 9am to 1pm on both days. They will also send out traditional mailers, but are reminding residents that they can also donate online at CandlewoodFire.com.