NEWBURYPORT – Registered Democrats in Newburyport will hold a caucus on Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. at Newburyport City Hall Auditorium to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. The caucus will take place in person, and attendees should arrive by 9:45 a.m. to leave time to check in. Democrats can also choose to attend virtually but must register in advance for this option.