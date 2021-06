England stars Jimmy Anderson, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler were dragged into English cricket’s social media storm on Tuesday as further historic tweets went viral. On an extraordinary day when the ECB wondered how to manage the emergence of an offensive Twitter post by an unknown player when he was just 15, Anderson – who will become England’s most capped Test player – will be England’s most capped Test player at Edgbaston on Thursday. He will appear for the 162nd time – a homophobic jibe was forced to address and the World Cup-winning leadership pair was exposed by a website in India for mocking Indian English.