Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

By Cheyenne Larson
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 270.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

slatersentinel.com
