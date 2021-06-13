Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 270.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.