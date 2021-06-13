Cancel
Stocks

Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

By Bob Marten
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

