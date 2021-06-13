Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)
Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.slatersentinel.com