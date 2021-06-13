Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

From The Casio G-Shock Transparent Pack: Value & Fun With The Clear GA700SKE-7A

By Ariel Adams
ablogtowatch.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong mainstream traditional wristwatch wearers out there, you probably see G-Shock watches on more wrists than the competition. This makes sense because, for the money, it is very hard to beat the value proposition that Casio G-Shock offers. At the same time, G-Shock also produces more high-end watches in the several-hundred to several-thousand-dollar range, which can appeal to a more enthusiast audience. While the techie/modern style of Japan’s iconic G-Shock isn’t for everyone, it is right for many people. And it is perfectly embodied in the Casio G-Shock GA700SKE-7A, which is part of the brand’s “Transparent Pack” collection. It is also an analog-digital dial that combines style and functionality for a price that is just over $100.

www.ablogtowatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casio#G Shock#Usd#Transparent Pack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Related
Electronicstechnootips.com

Review: Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000, G-Shock smartwatch for collectors

Review: Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000, G-Shock smartwatch for collectors. The brand consistently updates colors throughout its range and releases multiple exciting collaborations. The new GSW-H1000 smartwatch is a pure G-Shock, from the method it’s to the method it operates, and thus it’ll instantly charm to G-Shock devotees. There’s fully nothing wrong with preaching to the choir, as Casio is clearly doing here, however what if you’re a technical school fan on the lookout for a brand new smartwatch? Then here is the review of this product.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

Here's a Closer Look at the G-SHOCK GST-B400-1A

G-SHOCK is building upon its revered metal-cased G-STEEL line of style-centric timepieces by delivering the all-new GST-B400-1A, coming through in new color variations with improved features. The upcoming slim G-STEEL editions shows off a newly-designed, thin module. This maneuvers inside the watch with fewer internal components that allows for cases just 12.9mm deep — more than one millimeter less than the previous — and power consumption over 50% less than its predecessor as well.
Apparelhypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Drops Two Frogman Dive Watches With Lightweight Composite Bracelets

G-SHOCK has dropped two new Frogman models as part of its Master of G collection, both secured on lightweight composite bracelets. The new pieces are both analogue GWF-A1000 models and feature stainless steel bracelets with resin centre links to save on weight. As part of G-SHOCK’s professional Master of G series, both come with a discrete extension mechanism within the clasp that allows the watches to be worn over a wet suit and can then be folded away for normal wear.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Casio Men's GWM5610-1 G-Shock Solar Watch $93.62

Amazon has the Casio Men's GWM5610-1 G-Shock Solar Watch for $93.62 Free Shipping. This is $140 retail so you save $40. Casual solar-powered watch with multiple functions including multi-band atomic timekeeping, shock resistance, EL backlight, world time (29 time zones, 48 cities), city code display, five daily alarms, 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, full auto-calendar, battery indicator, and power-saving function.
ElectronicsFratello Watches

Value Proposition: The $40 Space Watch From Casio Right Under Your Nose

The heavens have always been a fascination of homo sapiens. Each culture throughout history, having moved past the hurdles of securing shelter, sustenance, and governance, has at some point turned its collective gaze to the skies, considered a font of knowledge and mystery for those adept at “seeing.” Modern humanity has fared no differently; now armed with technological and scientific developments, we ceased to be content with merely gazing. And so, man has been to the moon, and there will undoubtedly be more to come.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Gives Its Popular "CasiOak" a Stainless Steel Makeover

Capitalizing on the immense success of its “CasiOak” model, G-SHOCK is now introducing a GM-2100 series crafted from metal. Famous for resembling the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, the iconic octagonal case is now constructed out of stainless steel, offering collectors a more robust take of the playful timepiece. There’ll be four different colored dials to choose from, ranging from a sleek black or the currently trending green to a classic blue or fiery red. All four variations will come complete with a textured resin band and all the same features as the GA-2100 series, including 200M water resistance, shock resistance, and LED lighting.
Lifestyleablogtowatch.com

Watch Review: Delma Heritage Chronograph

The Delma Heritage Chronograph would be an easily likable watch ideally suited for everyday wear on its own merits — but since we are living in times when celebrating anniversaries and milestones and historic achievements has become an utmost priority, it almost seems a prerequisite for every new watch to have some sort of a historical connection. Worry not, as the Delma Heritage Chronograph traces its roots all the way back to 1946.
ElectronicsJustLuxe.com

G-Shock Expands Rainbow Options with Blue Phoenix

G-Shock vies for immortality as it debuts a watch within its luxury MT-G collection made with colors said to recall the Blue Phoenix, a bird sometimes called the Chinese phoenix and said to be a symbol of good luck, or more specifically immortality and rebirth. The new G-Shock MTGB2000PH2 is...
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The Parmigiani Fleurier Tondagraph GT Steel Panda Dial

There’s no turning around… the concept of the luxury sports watch with an integrated bracelet is hot, and most brands, from accessible to high-end, have already entered this now-crowded market. Many have tried, some have succeeded, some didn’t. The most complex task with these 1970s watches is to bring its own personality into this rather narrow concept. On one side, it’s easy to become yet another copycat of these main icons. On the other hand, there are some codes to respect and moving away from them might be at risk. It is all about fine-tuning the recipe… And today, we’ll look at the recently-launched Tondagraph GT Steel Panda Dial, Parmigiani’s take on the luxury sports watch concept, a watch with mechanical noblesse and distinctive personality, to see if it can succeed in that difficult mission.
ShoppingGear Patrol

The Complete Buying Guide to Casio G-Shock Watches

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Go to the Casio G-Shock website at any given time, and you’ll find hundreds of individual watches currently being produced. Filter for mens...
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The Cartier Santos-Dumont XL Limited Edition 2021 Steel-and-Gold

Cartier has a keen sense for elegant, original and effortless watch designs. Among the many shapes and designs, one of the most emblematic watches is the Santos, generally acknowledged as the oldest men’s wristwatch. Over the years, the collection has evolved along sportier and bolder lines, well-represented by these recent models. However, in 2020, the Parisian brand reintroduced the original design of the iconic Santos-Dumont model with its typical dandy flair in an XL size with a hand-wound movement. Along with the permanent collection, Cartier also launched limited edition watches inspired by Alberto Santos-Dumont’s flying machines, which were pretty well received. For 2021, there’s a new pair of Cartier Santos-Dumont XL Limited Edition watches, including this handsome two-tone watch that we’ll be looking at today.
Apparelsouthfloridareporter.com

Casio Tested Their G-Shock Watches By Dropping Them Out A 4th Story Window.

On June 19th, National Watch Day recognizes an industry that has been around for more than 500 years and is steadily evolving. Choosing a watch is very personal as the choices are vast and numerous. Even with the advent of smartphones and smartwatches, the classic wristwatch signals individual taste, culture, and a rich history that cannot be disputed.
Home & Gardenhiconsumption.com

The 25 Best Minimalist Backpacks for Men

There’s no denying that a major part of everyday carry is style — even if it’s not amongst the direst of factors. We’d never blame anyone for taking styling into consideration when picking out EDC gear, even if that means sacrificing or compromising with other features, formats, etc. After all, a fully-kitted, hardcore mil-spec piece of gear might be able to get the job done, but that often comes at the expense of subtlety, simplicity, and manageability. And that can be a deal-breaker for plenty of folks, especially those that prefer a better balance between style and substance.
TennisPosted by
GQMagazine

Tyler, the Creator Upgraded from an $11 Casio to a Cartier Grail

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. “Glow up” does no justice to the process Tyler the Creator’s watch collection has gone through over the past year. He went from a $11 Casio to a vintage Cartier Santos-Dumont...and now to one of the funkiest and most treasured designs ever, the Cartier Crash. It is a glow-up of Neville Longbottom proportions. And what a coming out party for this watch: it appears in a lingering shot in his new music video “Lumberjack,” with Tyler dressed as an older version of himself sporting a tuxedo and cane. Saucy! It’s hard to think of a better match between person and watch, too: both swerve in unexpected places, and those quick changes of direction are why they’re both beloved.
Retaildeployant.com

New: Breguet Type XXI 3815 Aviation Chronograph in titanium

Breguet extends their aviation collection with the new Type XXI 3815 Chronograph in titanium in two colour styles for the numerals. This is a limited edition series of 250 pieces for each of the colours of green and orange. The watches have just arrived in Singapore, and we have booked...
Carsprofessionalwatches.com

Submariner Reference Guide

Rolex Submariner References (1953-Present) 6204 First Submariner 9 3/4′” A.260 (1953 – 1954) 6205 First Submariner 9 3/4″‘ A.260 (1954 – 1955) 6200 Mercedes Hands – Coroncione 10 1/2″‘ A.296 (1954) 6538 First Submariner with Big Crown 1030 (1955 – 1959) 6538A Military Submariner 1030 (1955 – 1959) 6536 Small...