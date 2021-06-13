Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,374 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

By Terry King
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

slatersentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Limited#Blackberry Limited#Wells Fargo Company Mn#Norges Bank#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Toronto Dominion Bank#Nyse Bb#Sec#Zacks Investment Research#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Blackberry Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 170 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB): Breakdown Of Prospects Amid Price Fluxes:

The Technology stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $6.73 while performing a change of -1.32% Loss on Friday, January 17, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
StocksWKRB News

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 93.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $345,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Other equities research analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
StocksWKRB News

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Acquires $149,999.50 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstickerreport.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...