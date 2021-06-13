Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,374 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in BlackBerry were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.