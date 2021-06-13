First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.slatersentinel.com