Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

By Cheyenne Larson
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

slatersentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Bancorp Lrb#Blackrock Inc#Zacks Investment Research#First Bancorp#First Bank#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,924,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 100,815 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $81,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.72% of Endava worth $77,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.66% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $72,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Shares of KMDA opened at $5.79 on Tuesday....
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
Stocksanalystratings.com

The EVP of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) is Selling Shares

Following Edward Colman Foster’s last TSBK Sell transaction on December 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.7%. Based on Timberland Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.24 million and quarterly net profit of $7.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.85 million and had a net profit of $5.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.75 and a one-year low of $16.01. TSBK’s market cap is $231 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60.
Stockstickerreport.com

Head-To-Head Survey: Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and...
Stockstickerreport.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Financial Comparison: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 81.7% of First Midwest Bancorp...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,089 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth […]
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.