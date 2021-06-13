Cancel
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

By Matthew Tipps
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NewAge were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

slatersentinel.com
