Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.slatersentinel.com