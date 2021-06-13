Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).