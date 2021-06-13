Cancel
Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

By Matthew Tipps
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $121,000 in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC...
Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,000 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,343 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.58% of OneWater Marine worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) PT at $30.60

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 300.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,033 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
BlackRock Inc. Acquires 205,768 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Open Lending worth $68,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 61,149 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,924,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “. Shares...
Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Sell

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Immunome makes up about 2.6% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Immunome worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “