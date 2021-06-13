Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)
Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 89.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).slatersentinel.com