Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)
Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PC Connection were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.slatersentinel.com