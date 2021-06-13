Cancel
Stocks

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,685 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

By Jay Halladay
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.02% of Chemung Financial worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

slatersentinel.com
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockstickerreport.com

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 719 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 100,815 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $81,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 340.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 122,198 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.10% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Prothena worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockstickerreport.com

Water Island Capital LLC Sells 219,758 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,758 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of CorVel worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.