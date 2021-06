Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Community Health Systems worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.