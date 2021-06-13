Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.slatersentinel.com