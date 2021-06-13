Cancel
Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director Sells $2,373,033.94 in Stock

By Floyd Graber
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

slatersentinel.com
