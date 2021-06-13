Lakeway Area’s Adult League, Little League and Minor League scores

AS YOU MAY KNOW…the Mariners have won in walk-off fashion in 2 of their last 3 games…Kyle Seager delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single in the series opener vs. Tampa Bay on June 17…Mitch Haniger delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning last night, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it is the first time Seattle has won multiple games in walk-off fashion in the same series since Sept. 2019 vs. the Chicago White Sox?…in that series, Omar Narváez hit a walk-off home run on Sept. 14 in a 2–1 win and Tom Murphy came through with a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 9th on Sept. 15 in an 11–10 win…if the Mariners win via walk-off in today’s series finale, it would be the first time they have won 3 games via walk-off in the same series since Sept. 16–18, 2002, when they walked off the Texas Rangers in 3 straight contests…the walk-offs included an Ichiro Suzuki walk, Carlos Guillen single and a Ruben Sierra single, respectively.