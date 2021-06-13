Lakeway Area’s Adult League, Little League and Minor League scores

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: Tacoma scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning as Tacoma defeated Sacramento 7–2 on Friday night. C Cal Raleigh (2x4, 2B) led the team with 2 hits, extending his hitting streak to 20 games. CF Jarred Kelenic (1x4, R, 2B, 2 RBI), DH Jantzen Witte (1x4, R, HR, 3 RBI), LF/1B Jose Marmolejos (1x3, R, 2B, BB), RF Eric Filia (1x2, R), RF Kennie Taylor (1x1), and SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 9 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (6.0,2,1,1,2,6,HR) improved to 2–2 on the season with the win, allowing 1 run on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 6. RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,2,1,1,0,1) allowed 1 run in the 7th inning, while RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,0,0,0,1,1) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,0,0,0,1,1) combined to hold the River Cats scoreless over the 8th and 9th innings.