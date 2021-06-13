Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Unfinished project: England before the European Championship duel with Croatia

By Eileen Curry
thewestonforum.com
 9 days ago

“I never believed it was only football for us,” the coach wrote. “I understand that we want and must stand up for our values ​​and traditions on this island. But this should not come at the cost of introspection and progress.” He sounded almost like the political and moral leader that the British are currently missing. And like any good politician, he ended with a message of hope: “We’ve never won the European Championship, and we really want to. Believe me.”

www.thewestonforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Harry Maguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#European Championship#Croatia#Duel#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAskiddle.com

England vs Croatia - Uefa Euro Live Screening

Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Bowlers Exhibition Centre Manchester: Nearby Hotels & Airbnbs. Need a place...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Gareth Southgate Trials Man City Duo As Centre-Back Pairing Ahead of England's European Championship Opener

As the days tick down to the England National Team's opening Group C game, questions and rumours surrounding Gareth Southgate's team have started to intensify. An exclusive story by Mike McGrath from the Telegraph has revealed both Kyle Walker and John Stones are to be vital part of Gareth Southgate's planned defensive line. The England manager is claimed to have practised both a 3-4-3 and a four man defensive formation in training.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jack Grealish claims he runs more in international football for England than he does for Aston Villa in the Premier League as the midfielder prepares for the European Championships

Aston Villa F.C., European Athletics Championships, Jack Grealish, England, Premier League, Gareth Southgate, Riverside Stadium, Romania, 2006 European Athletics Championships. Jack Grealish insists his work rate is up to the standards England require after revealing he runs more in international games than in the Premier League. Gareth Southgate was unhappy...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: Croatia players won’t take the knee before England clash

Croatia players will not take a knee ahead of kick-off against England on Sunday when the two nations begin their Euro 2020 campaigns, according to a spokesman for the Croatian Football Federation (HNS).England players have been kneeling before matches to protest racial inequality, with some supporters booing the gesture and others cheering.England coach Gareth Southgate said last week that he and his team would continue to take a knee at Euro 2020, regardless of the reaction they receive.Croatia Euro 2020 squad guide and fixturesAll you need to know about England at Euro 2020Group D opponents Scotland and Croatia said...
Soccer90min.com

The England lineup that should start against Croatia

England will get their Euro 2020 campaign underway on Sunday with a tough game against Croatia. For Gareth Southgate's side, it's a chance to throw the gauntlet down to the rest of the competition and warn them that they're not messing about this year. Here's how Southgate could line up...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Three things we learned from England-Croatia

England got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a perfect start on Sunday, beating Croatia 1-0 to exact revenge for their painful defeat in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Russia. The home side started brightly in the hot Wembley sunshine before losing momentum as the first half wore on,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

England boss Gareth Southgate has plenty of selection issues to deal with before their Euro 2020 opener with Croatia... but who should the Three Lions boss pick according to the stats?

Form, fitness, even formation – Gareth Southgate has it all to ponder as the days tick down until England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday. With Harry Maguire still missing through injury, who is the best centre-back partner for John Stones? Should Southgate revert to a three-man defence?. And...
Environmentsamfordcrimson.com

UK weather: Euro 2020 fans bask in 25C before England face Croatia on ‘year’s hottest day’

Want Euro 2020 news sent straight to your inbox? Sign up to our email updates. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign UpWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

England's Mount eager to resume duel with idol Modric

England midfielder Mason Mount is relishing the possibility of another head-to-head battle with Croatia's Luka Modric in Sunday's Euro 2020 clash after taking the spoils in his first encounter with his boyhood idol. Mount's influential display played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League semi-final victory against Modric's Real Madrid...
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: European soccer expert reveals best bets for England vs. Croatia

It's a matchup between unlikely rivals when England and Croatia face off on Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match. The quadrennial tournament is starting almost a year late because of the pandemic. Qualifying was more than 18 months ago, when England won its group with a 7-0-1 record and a plus-31 goal differential. It will enter the tournament among the betting favorites at +600 to win the championship in the latest Euro 2020 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Croatia also won its group, with a 7-2-1 mark, scoring 17 goals in the eight matches. Croatia beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semifinals in 2018, but the English won the most recent meeting, 2-1 in November 2018.
Soccerbywire.news

Soccer-England leave out Rashford for opener with Croatia

LONDON - England manager Gareth Southgate left striker Marcus Rashford on the bench for his team's Group D opener against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Rashford's Manchester United team mate Luke Shaw was also omitted, with Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker named as the two full-backs. Tyrone Mings was...
SoccerThe Daily Star

Sterling gives England opening win over Croatia

Raheem Sterling finally found his tournament touch when his 61st-minute goal gave England a deserved 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday as they began a European Championship with a victory for the first time in nine attempts. Sterling, something of a surprise starter after a flat end to...
Sportsskiddle.com

Euros 2020 Live Screening - England v Croatia

Hotel Football & Vision Events Manchester Presents: EUROS 2020. Join us at Hotel Football and get close to the action for the Euros 2020. It has been a while since we have been able to get together, why not make a day of it?. We will be showcasing the England...
Premier Leaguenewscenter1.tv

The Latest: England to face Croatia in London at Euro 2020

A rematch from the World Cup semifinals will be first up on Day 3 of the European Championship when England takes on Croatia. The Croats won that match three years ago in Russia. But England will be playing at home this time at Wembley Stadium in London. Austria and North...
UEFAolympics.com

UEFA European Championship: The roll of honour

Often considered as one of the fiercest football competitions in the world, the UEFA European Championship is the most awaited event after the FIFA World Cup. With the top European teams usually in the mix, the UEFA Euro sees the best in action for about a month. The UEFA European...