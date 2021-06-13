Unfinished project: England before the European Championship duel with Croatia

“I never believed it was only football for us,” the coach wrote. “I understand that we want and must stand up for our values ​​and traditions on this island. But this should not come at the cost of introspection and progress.” He sounded almost like the political and moral leader that the British are currently missing. And like any good politician, he ended with a message of hope: “We’ve never won the European Championship, and we really want to. Believe me.”