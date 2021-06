More than 40 percent of workers in a recent Microsoft survey appear to be thinking about leaving their current employers, and more than 70 percent want flexible remote options to remain. Associate professor of management in the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University Anthony Klotz joined Cheddar to discuss the looming changes to the American workforce as people consider their options as organizations return to the office. "Work arrangements are changing a lot, and so one that's gotten a lot of attention is 'do employees want to return to the office after working from home?'" Klotz said. "And for some, the answer is no."