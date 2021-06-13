Cancel
Egyptian bourse head expects four IPOs in second half of the year

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 9 days ago

CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - The head of the Egyptian stock exchange told Reuters on Sunday he expects four companies in the IT, agriculture and chemicals industries to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs) in the second half of 2021.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by David Goodman

