Egyptian bourse head expects four IPOs in second half of the year

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, as tech giants Naver and Kakao tracked overnight gains in Wall Street, after investors cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to not raise rates too quickly. The won and benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 7.82 points, or 0.24%, at 3,271.70, as of 0208 GMT. The index closed 0.71% higher on Tuesday. ** Leading the benchmark gains were heavyweights Naver with an 8% surge and mobile messenger app operator Kakao jumping 5%, as top-shelf tech companies on Nasdaq resumed their growth trajectories. ** In a congressional hearing, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the U.S. central bank's intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation. ** Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix added 0.25% and 1.23%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 58.9 billion won ($51.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Naver and Kakao is towing KOSPI gains. Following Powell's comments that calmed worries about earlier-than-expected rate hikes, growth stocks are leading gains," Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, said. ** Meanwhie, the Korean finance minister said on Wednesday he expected the planned supplementary budget, the second of this year, to be worth more than 30 trillion won ($26.42 billion). ** The won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% lower than its previous close at 1,131.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,136.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,136.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.31. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.329%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.035%. ($1 = 1,136.4200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)