Christian Eriksen is unlikely to play football again and Italian law could BAN him from competing for Inter Milan if it transpires he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to leading NHS cardiologist

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Eriksson is unlikely to play football again and Italy could ban the Inter Milan player from competing again, according to a leading cardiologist. The 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch with suspected cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match with Finland on Saturday afternoon – with reports claiming the midfielder’s heart stopped for five minutes on the pitch.

