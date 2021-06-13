Christian Eriksen is unlikely to play football again and Italian law could BAN him from competing for Inter Milan if it transpires he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to leading NHS cardiologist

Update: During a press conference on Sunday, June 13, Denmark's team doctor, Morten Boesen, detailed the gravity of Christian Eriksen's health scare during the Euro 2020 game on Saturday, June 12. According to the medic, the Denmark midfielder was "gone" before being resuscitated. "He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest," Morten shared, per ESPN. "How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don't know...We got him back after one defibrillator, so that's quite fast. I'm not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital." Following the press conference, the Danish Football Association explained Christian continues...