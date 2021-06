Spotty pitching drowned out the Madison Mallards’ mid-game surge Monday night in a 13-4 home loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Starting pitcher Ike Buxton looked to improve his 7.20 ERA entering the game, but the this outing had something much worse in mind for him in the first. Pit Spitters center fielder Trey Truitt III bookended a half inning that spelled out five runs for his squad off of four hits, two errors, and one walk. After a two-out RBI single from Traverse City first baseman Jake Arnold in the second,the Mallards faced an early 6-0 deficit and Buxton saw his ERA balloon to 10.29. Buxton said he felt like he let his team down.