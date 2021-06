The KHNS Summer Fund Drive has begun! We start off with the Quiet Drive through June 27th, when we gently remind you to make your gift in support KHNS. The Live Drive kicks off June 28th, with a week of on-air festivities including remote broadcasts from Haines and Skagway, live music, a daily dessert auction and more! Stay tuned, enjoy the festivities, and use the Donate Now button to give today!