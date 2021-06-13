Locals take advantage of CCS Track and Field Semifinals in Soquel

SOQUEL — Home track advantage. The locals were loving it at the CCS Track and Field Semifinals at Soquel High on Saturday. Jeremy Kain and sisters Amber and Ashlyn Boothby of Scotts Valley, Elizabeth Churchill of Aptos, and Jake Morris of Monte Vista Christian were the local headliners in the qualification meet, which has otherwise been held at Gilroy High, San Jose City College or Los Gatos High every year since 1989. Top finishers will compete for titles next Saturday, also at Soquel.