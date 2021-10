After losing twice to Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettorri is doing all he can to convince himself that he’s still the better fighter. Vettori had his five-fight win-streak and title hopes dashed by Adesanya when the duo met for the second time at UFC 263 in June. In the years between that outing and their first in 2018, which Adesanya won by split decision, Vettori had promised doubters that he would best the Nigerian in a rematch. “The Italian Dream” was instead this time defeated by unanimous decision.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO