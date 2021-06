The Home Office must lift the EU settlement scheme deadline or risk seeing tens of thousands of people become undocumented overnight, charities funded by the department have warned.In a strongly-worded letter to the prime minister, 45 organisations funded by the Home Office to support vulnerable EU citizens and their family members to apply for EU settlement say that despite this funding, “significant numbers” of people remain at risk of losing their rights.Following Brexit, EU nationals and their close relatives who wish to stay in Britain must apply to the EU settlement scheme by 30 June, with those who do not automatically becoming...