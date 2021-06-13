Legislation would make Illinois fifth state to ban pet stores from selling cats and dogs
Best Friends Animal Society applauds the recent passage of four pieces of legislation by the Illinois legislature that will improve animal welfare across the state. These bills will prohibit retail pet sales, help end dog breed discrimination by insurance companies and make public housing more pet inclusive, and increase sterilization options for shelter dogs and cats in the state. House Bill 1744 and Senate Bills 154, 1672 and 1673 passed the Illinois General Assembly and now await Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.www.advantagenews.com