European leaders have urged Vladimir Putin to engage in “serious negotiations” with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky. French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz also called on Mr Putin to release the 2,500 Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal steel plant, who are currently detained by Russian forces. In a joint phone call with Mr Putin, the two European leaders asked Mr Putin to hold “direct serious negotiations” with Mr Zelensky. They “insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops”, the German chancellor’s office said. It comes as Russia claims to have seized control of Lyman...

POLITICS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO