Neuer, Gulácsi, Sommer & more - simply the best from every club!. ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS. German goalkeepers are always among the best in the world. Manuel Neuer even boasts the title of The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2020. They've shown what they can do once again this season, with great reflexes, spectacular dives and world-class saves. Time and time again, they leave opposition strikers in despair. The last man who's capable of winning a game by themselves, as the great Oliver Kahn once said. Here are the best saves from each Bundesliga team, proving that the league's goalkeepers have been rock-solid again this season. Which stop impressed you most? Let us know in the comments.