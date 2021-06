From the moment that Spain’s 24-man Euro’s squad was announced earlier this month, manager Luis Enrique has rightly been under a lot of scrutiny for his selection decisions: captain Sergio Ramos was excluded along with every other Real Madrid player, only one natural right back was taken, and Iago Aspas, as well as Sergio Canales, will have been baffled at their exclusions. All this is even more bizarre when you factor in that Lucho could have taken 26 players instead of 24, which every other team at the tournament has done. Nacho Fernandez of Real Madrid can feel particularly hard done by, given his strong form for Real Madrid, and the fact that Eric Garcia, who was called up instead of him, has played 3 matches all season.