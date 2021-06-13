Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Covid vaccine lotteries and prizes anger those who got shots early on. But we all win.

By Mike Janela, sports, pop culture TV, digital host
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m young. I’m healthy. In over a year of pandemic life, I never experienced any symptoms of Covid-19 nor tested positive. Is this not the same country whose people patriotically gave up sugar and butter and gasoline during World War II? Well, no, absolutely not. But the minute I had...

www.nbcnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NBC News

NBC News

166K+
Followers
24K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Medical Ethics#Guns#Covid#Twitter#Oakland University#Americans#Nazis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Infectious Disease
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MarketsFox News

No vaccine needed for those who had COVID: Report

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Public HealthElko Daily Free Press

Letter: What about those who suffered reactions to COVID-19 shots?

I'm hurting and I'm mad. What about those who suffered a reaction to the COVID-19 shots? Are we supposed to stay quietly "swept under the carpet?" The hospital was going to release me with a "nice you visited us again. Goodbye." I complained loudly enough they finally gave me a prescription for pain pills. My Dr. can only scratch his head in consternation and renew the pain pill prescription. If I am bound to live in pain for the rest of my life, would it hurt Moderna to at least pay for the pain pills and some compensation for all the pain? I am bound to a walker and an easy chair. I can't do the ordinary tasks of the day. Who is going to shop for my groceries? Thank you Walmart for the electric buggies. Who is going to clean my house? Can I push the vacuum like a walker? Yes, go ahead and get your shots but beware if you have some problems that might cause a reaction. Unfortunately the companies were not allowed enough time for proper testing of the serum and its effects. Most people will not react, thank heavens, but that doesn't help those of us who must suffer the ill effects. My problem -- the serum reacted with my rheumatoid arthritis with a result of extensive, debilitating pain.
California StateMarin Independent Journal

New California vaccine prize: Six Flags ticket with COVID shot

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new giveaway to encourage more Californians to get vaccinated — 50,000 free tickets to the state’s four Six Flags amusement parks for those who get shots at nearby community clinics. Newsom said in a visit to the Texas-based amusement park chain’s California flagship — Six...
California StateMount Shasta Herald

California giving away vacations to those who get COVID-19 vaccines

California will offer six "dream vacation" incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday on the eve of the state awarding $15 million in cash prizes. The destinations include San Francisco, Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Diego and a luxury hotel in Rancho Mirage. Aside...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
PharmaceuticalsBig Think

Is it ethical to pay people to get vaccinated?

A financial shot in the arm could be just what is needed for Americans unsure about vaccination. On May 12, 2021, the Republican governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, announced five US$1 million lottery prizes for those who are vaccinated. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, younger citizens are being enticed to get the shot with $100 savings bonds, and a state university in North Carolina is offering students who get vaccinated a chance to win the cost of housing. Many companies are paying vaccinated employees more money through bonuses or extra paid time off.
Pharmaceuticalssciencenewsforstudents.org

Will we all need COVID-19 booster shots?

Over the past six months, a massive campaign has revved up to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of people across the globe. Doctors initially rolled out the immunizations to older people and those with underlying health problems. Now, as teens roll up their sleeves — and younger kids prepare to do so — some have started asking a big question: Will we all need booster vaccines?
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Virginia StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Those vaccinated through the VA must register for the Take Your Shot lottery

Vaccinated at a VA hospital or clinic? Register online for a chance to win money in Oregon. The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is informing veterans, spouses, employees and others who received their COVID-19 vaccine through the Federal VA Health Care System, on Tribal lands or out of state, that they will need to take an additional step to be entered in the state's COVID-19 Lottery on June 28.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You Might Not Be Allowed at Major Venues

Once you've finally gotten a COVID vaccine after a year of spending a lot of time inside, you're likely eager to return to the activities you enjoyed pre-pandemic. Concerts, Broadway musicals, dining indoors, and traveling abroad are just a handful of things we had to hold off on over the past 15 months. But while the majority of vaccinated people can now start entering venues that were previously closed, others might not be so lucky. A handful of major establishments are only accepting certain vaccines.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Can I ask someone if they got a COVID shot? Vaccine etiquette

When a west-end Ottawa children’s clothing shop re-opened to in-store shopping last Friday, its owners asked that customers provide visual proof of vaccination — “1st vaccine at least.”. The requirement for proof, however, was quickly dropped after some clients condemned the condition as a form of “segregation.”. So begins the...