ProPublica's report on tax inequality could hurt Biden's push to make the system better

By Leslie Book, professor of law at Villanova University
NBC News
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, ProPublica published a treasure trove of information on the financial lives of some of our wealthiest citizens. The info confirmed what many tax experts already know: There is one tax system for the rich and another for everyone else. By using perfectly legal and straightforward strategies like holding assets, borrowing money and passing the assets to family members at their death, wealthy people can essentially choose whether and how much income tax they want to pay.

NBC News

NBC News

