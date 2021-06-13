Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Though it is newly respectable, the Wuhan lab theory remains fanciful

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the storm of disinformation since the emergence of Covid-19, the assertion that the virus is human-created has lingered on the fringes. This outlandish conjecture, once confined to conspiracy theorists, has undergone a renaissance after Joe Biden’s insistence that scientists should investigate the possible lab origins of Covid. From Vanity Fair to the Washington Post, the theory has been given a veneer of respectability.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Virus#Wuhan#Jews#Swine Flu#Conspiracy Theory#Vanity Fair#The Washington Post#Coronaviruses#Mers#The Daily Mail#The Wuhan Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Wuhan lab’s classified work complicates search for pandemic’s origins

In May 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s staff filed into an old-fashioned lecture hall. A local representative of China’s National Administration for the Protection of State Secrets was at the podium. The official, Tang Kaihong, discussed the national security risks of the institute’s research and warned of infiltration efforts...
POTUSNew York Post

Washington Post tried to smear me for criticizing race theory — and failed spectacularly

The Washington Post attempted to smear me, the nation’s most prominent opponent of critical race theory — and it backfired spectacularly. The fight over CRT has consumed American media. Conservatives have rallied against the toxic neo-Marxist ideology that seeks to divide the country into the racial categories of oppressor and oppressed; liberals have defended it as a “lens” for understanding vague buzzwords such as “systemic racism” and “racial equity.”
ScienceKingsport Times-News

Editorial: The Wuhan lab leak is not a theory

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from Thomas L. Knapp, director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism. Was SARS-COV-2 — the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic — created (or at least...
POTUSThe Guardian

‘Are you kidding me?’ Fauci responds to rightwing attacks over emails

Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has responded strongly to growing rightwing criticism and conspiracy theories connected to the release of thousands of his emails under freedom of information laws. “‘Fauci has blood in his hands’ – are you kidding me?” Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser asked in...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Disgraced former newsman Dan Rather scolds fake newsman Jon Stewart for backing lab leak theory

Disgraced former anchor Dan Rather is lecturing people again about the truth. It’s simply wild the guy who lost his job for trying to influence the 2004 presidential election with honest-to-God fake news has rebranded as an elder statesman of media, popping up online and on television at random to dish out pithy quotes and advice on what it means to stand for facts and accuracy.
ScienceSlate

There Is No Good Way to Even Investigate the Lab Leak Theory

The theory that COVID-19 escaped from a lab has never been more popular. There are many questions about the degree to which it is plausible and which alleged evidence is more conspiratorial. Regardless of how likely you think the lab escape theory is, however, there’s something most pundits miss. That is: What should we be asking for—as a matter of policy and politics—even if it is a lab escape?
POTUSThe Guardian

In hunt for Covid’s origin, new studies point away from lab leak theory

The coronavirus pandemic has raised so many questions as it has continued its inexorable spread across the planet, but perhaps the first of them remains the most contentious: where did Sars-CoV-2 come from?. In recent weeks there has been renewed focus on whether it could have escaped from a Chinese...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

New investigation proves coronavirus could have leaked from Wuhan lab

The rumour mill has been bubbling since last year about how the coronavirus could have originated and spread to humans. The theory that the virus might have originated in a laboratory came up very early on. Even after numerous investigations, the CIA still cannot rule out a laboratory accident. After...
ScienceIFLScience

Top Virologist At Wuhan Lab Denies COVID-19 "Lab Leak Hypothesis"

A top Chinese virologist who works at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has spoken out about the much-politicized debate surrounding the origins of COVID-19, strongly denying it has anything to do with her lab. Dr Shi Zhengli, a virologist who directs the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan...
POTUSNew York Post

Fauci denies scientists ‘deliberately suppressed’ Wuhan lab leak theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci denied that health officials “deliberately suppressed” theories that COVID-19 came from a laboratory — insisting he always encouraged scientists to have an “open mind” while investigating its origins. “If you go back then, even though you lean towards feeling this is more likely a natural occurrence, we...
Public Healthkbia.org

Views of the News: Revisiting the 'Lab Leak' Theory

What was the real cause of the COVID-19 pandemic? Were journalists too quick to dismiss the ‘lab leak’ theory? We’ll look at why several leading publications are revisiting their reporting from a year ago and giving what some once called a conspiracy theory another look. Also, a look at this year’s Pulitzer Prize award winners, the final flight for American Way magazine, and how we cover unidentified flying objects. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Reassessing the reassessments of COVID’s origins — The Wuhan lab leak theory is still the less likely scenario but we may never know for sure

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. How did the pandemic start? From the early days, experts have considered two possibilities. Either the virus somehow escaped from a laboratory, perhaps the Wuhan Institute of Virology, or, like countless viruses throughout history, it arrived through zoonotic spillover, jumping from animals to humans.
Sciencegranthshala.com

Doctor criticises Jon Stewart for backing Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory

“They’re Putting Its Entertainment Value Above Reality”. A doctor has denounced Jon Stewart’s comments about a theory claiming that COVID-19 began in an accidental laboratory leak. READ MORE: ‘Irresistible’ Review: Satirical Comedy Drama Sees Jon Stewart in His Old Moves. Stewart gives his comment on Stephen Colbert’s comment late Show...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Jon Stewart And Stephen Colbert Share An Awkward Moment On ‘The Late Show’ While Discussing Wuhan ‘Lab Leak’ Theory

Stephen Colbert has finally returned to the studio for The Late Show, with a live audience, after more than a year of broadcasting from home. Colbert was joined by a familiar face, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, to reflect on a strange, difficult, and isolating year. And just like everyone else emerging from their quarantine dens, bedraggled, blinking in the sunlight, the two quickly realized that their year spent indoors had led them down different rabbit holes.
ScienceAceShowbiz

Jon Stewart Believes COVID-19 Pandemic Is Caused by Science as He Pushes Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory

Dr. Peter Hotez, meanwhile, claims that he and other scientists feel 'under attack' after the former host of 'The Daily Show' endorses the lab-leak hypothesis. AceShowbiz - Jon Stewart has supported a theory that COVID-19 was originated in a Wuhan lab. When sitting down on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", the former host of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" claimed that the pandemic was "more than likely caused by science."
Sciencesgtreport.com

Wuhan Lab Leak Theory: Why is this even a controversial statement?

Several studies had already been published suggesting that excess sugar consumption was a major cause of coronary heart disease. This was a problem for the Sugar Research Foundation— an industry group dedicated to promoting the consumption of sugar. The organization decided to fund its own ‘studies’ meant to discredit all...