Viewers have lavished praise on the hit prison drama Time after the series finale aired on BBC One last night (20 June).The three-part series, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, aired in the timeslot previously held by Line of Duty.While viewers had been able to watch the entire series on BBC iPlayer following the first episode’s airing, many have kept up with the series as it was broadcast weekly on TV.Fans shared their admiration for the series on social media, with particular praise being focused on the acting of Bean and Graham.“Thought Time on BBC1 was excellent,” wrote one...