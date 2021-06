Health workers on the front lines of the first and second waves of the pandemic warn against complacency and call for more vaccines. In May, health workers in Nepal struggled valiantly to combat a second wave of COVID-19 that was far deadlier than the first surge, which peaked last October. Inundated by people fleeing the surging COVID-19 virus in India, they fought to save patients from the virus, hampered by shortages of equipment, supplies and vaccines.