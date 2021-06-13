Cancel
In our community: Strawberry Festival, museum reopenings and free events downtown

Taunton Gazette
 9 days ago

"Smiles of a Summer Night" Nemasket River Productions of Middleboro presents "Smiles of a Summer Night," five comic delights directed by Jeff Gill and Michael Pevzner, outdoors at Oliver Mill Park, on the banks of the Nemasket River, off Rt. 44, in Middleboro. Performances will be on two weekends: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at 5 p.m., June 18 through June 27. Bring a lawn chair or blanket — bring a dinner picnic, if you like — drinks can be purchased at a cash bar.

