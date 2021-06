Tricolores and blanquirrojos will be measured this Tuesday in Quito for matchday 8 of Conmebol’s classification for the next World Cup. The match between Ecuador and Peru, this Tuesday in Quito, for the eighth day of the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (the fifth and sixth dates were suspended), will put a team face to face that is among those that have several of the the best figures in the World Cup in various areas and another that, analyzed in numbers, has so far some of the worst records.