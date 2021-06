Time: 1:00 a.m. Eastern, 12:00 a.m. Central, 10:00 p.m. Pacific, 2:00 p.m. Japan, 5:00 a.m. UTC. Venue: Kanseki Stadium Tochigi (Utsonomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan) All-time record: Japan has won four of the five contests against México with El Tri winning the fifth, a 2-1 victory in the 2007 World Cup Qualifiers. Japan had won the first leg 2-0 however, and advanced to the World Cup in China. The teams met in the following World Cup in Germany, where Japan beat México 4-0 en route to their only World Cup win to date.