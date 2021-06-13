Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations

By JILL LAWLESS, SYLVIA HUI, DANICA KIRKA and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYO1B_0aSpy72g00

CARBIS BAY, England — (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fighting climate change and backing a minimum tax on multinational firms.

At the group's first face-to-face meeting in two years, the leaders dangled promises of support for global health, green energy, infrastructure and education.

The leaders wanted to show that international cooperation is back after the upheavals caused by the pandemic and the unpredictability of former U.S. President Donald Trump. And they wanted to convey that the club of wealthy democracies — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — is a better friend to poorer nations than authoritarian rivals such as China.

Speaking at the end of the three-day summit in southwest England, U.S. President Joe Biden, who was making his first foreign trip as leader, said it was an “extraordinary, collaborative and productive meeting.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit's host, praised the “fantastic degree of harmony” among the group.

Johnson said the G-7 would demonstrate the value of democracy and human rights to the rest of the world and help “the world’s poorest countries to develop themselves in a way that is clean and green and sustainable.”

“It’s not good enough for us to just rest on our laurels and talk about how important those values are,” he told reporters after the 3-day meeting on the Cornwall coast. “And this isn’t about imposing our values on the rest of the world. What we as the G-7 need to do is demonstrate the benefits of democracy and freedom and human rights to the rest of the world.”

But health and environmental campaigners were distinctly unimpressed by the details in the leaders' final communique.

“This G-7 summit will live on in infamy," said Max Lawson, the head of inequality policy at the international aid group Oxfam. “Faced with the biggest health emergency in a century and a climate catastrophe that is destroying our planet, they have completely failed to meet the challenges of our times.”

Despite Johnson's call to "vaccinate the world" by the end of 2022 the promise of 1 billion doses for vaccine-hungry countries — coming both directly and through the international COVAX program — falls far short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organization said is needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population and truly end the pandemic.

Half of the billion-dose pledge is coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain. Canada said it also would give 100 million doses, and France pledged 60 million.

The vaccines are due to be delivered by the end of 2022, but Biden said the leaders were clear that the commitments they made to donate doses wouldn’t be the end.

The U.S. president said getting shots into arms around the world was a “gigantic, logistical effort” and the goal may not be achieved until 2023.

The G-7 also backed a minimum tax of at least 15% on large multinational companies to stop corporations from using tax havens to avoid taxes.

The minimum rate was championed by the United States and dovetails with the aim of President Joe Biden to focus the summit on ways the democracies can support a fairer global economy by working together.

Biden also wanted to persuade fellow democratic leaders to present a more unified front to compete economically with Beijing and strongly call out China’s “nonmarket policies and human rights abuses.”

The language on China in the G-7 leaders' communique from the meeting was more muted than the United States has used, but Biden said he was satisfied. In the communique published Sunday, the group said: “With regard to China, and competition in the global economy, we will continue to consult on collective approaches to challenging non-market policies and practices which undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy.”

The leaders also said they would promote their values by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

Johnson, the summit's host, wanted the three-day meeting to fly the flag for a “Global Britain,” his government's push to give the midsized country outsized global influence.

Yet Brexit cast a shadow over that goal during the summit on the coast of southwest England. European Union leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden voiced concerns about problems with new U.K.-EU trade rules that have heightened tensions in Northern Ireland.

But overall, the mood was positive: The leaders smiled for the cameras on the beach at cliff-fringed Carbis Bay, a village and resort that became a traffic-clogged fortress for the meeting. The last G-7 summit was in France in 2019, with last year's event in the United States scuttled by the pandemic.

The leaders mingled with Queen Elizabeth II at a royal reception on their first evening and were served steak and lobster at a beach barbecue after watching an aeronautic display by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows on their second.

America’s allies were visibly relieved to have the U.S. back as an engaged international player after the “America First” policy of the Trump administration.

Johnson called Biden “a breath of fresh air.” Italian Premier Mario Draghi said the president “wanted to rebuild what were the traditional alliances of the United States after the period of Trump, during which these alliances were seriously cracked.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel, attending her last G-7 summit as Germany's leader — she is set to leave office after an election later this year — said the meeting's message was: “We want to act, we want to act for a better world.”

“We know after the pandemic that this is more necessary than ever,” Merkel said.

Biden flew from the summit in Carbis Bay to have tea with the queen at Windsor Castle. He is scheduled to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday and to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

The G-7 also made ambitious declarations during their meetings about girls’ education, preventing future pandemics and financing greener infrastructure globally

On climate change, the “Build Back Better for the World” plan promises to offer financing for infrastructure — “from railways in Africa to wind farms in Asia” — to help speed up the global shift to renewable energy. The plan is a response to China’s “belt and road” initiative, which has increased Beijing’s worldwide influence.

All G-7 countries have pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but many environmentalists say that will be too little, too late.

Naturalist David Attenborough addressed the leaders by video Sunday, warning that humanity is "on the verge of destabilizing the entire planet.”

“If that is so, then the decisions we make this decade — in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations — are the most important in human history,” the veteran documentary filmmaker said.

As the leaders met behind fences and barbed wire, environmental protesters gathered throughout the weekend outside the ring of steel to accuse the G-7 of missing a chance to prevent climate catastrophe.

Large crowds of surfers and kayakers took to the sea in a mass protest to urge better protections for the world's oceans, while thousands beat drums as they marched outside the summit’s media center in Falmouth.

“G-7 is all greenwashing,” the protesters sang. “We’re drowning in promises, now’s the time to act.”

___

Lawless, Kirka and Hui reported from Falmouth, England. Nicole Winfield in Rome and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ap#British#Oxfam#Covax#Democratic#Uyghur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Brexit
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Biden, G-7 leaders mobilize to counter China’s ‘Belt and Road’ project

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial democracies took aim Sunday at China’s vast “Belt and Road” infrastructure program for the developing world, pledging to establish a rival financing program that is private sector-based and, in President Biden’s words, “much more equitable.”. Mr. Biden touted the G-7’s proposed “Build...
POTUSCBS News

Biden and other G-7 leaders pledge to donate COVID-19 vaccines

President Biden attended his first G-7 summit as U.S. commander in chief over the weekend in England. The G-7 leaders pledged to donate more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to lower-income nations around the world. Samir Kapadia, principal and chief operating officer for The Vogel Group, joins CBSN AM to discuss.
POTUSNPR

Biden Urges G-7 Leaders To Call Out And Compete With China

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies unveiled an infrastructure plan Saturday for the developing world to compete with China's global initiatives, but they were searching for a consensus on how to forcefully to call out Beijing over human rights abuses. Citing China for its forced...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden, G-7 leaders agree to end public support of coal industry

President Biden agreed Saturday with other leaders at the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies to end government support of coal generation for power by the end of this year, saying the accelerated action is needed to address climate change. At their meeting in Carbis Bay, England, the president and his...
POTUSNBC News

Biden, G-7 leaders to focus on China in second day of summit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and other world leaders will meet Saturday for the second day of the Group of Seven summit in the U.K. with a focus on countering China's increasing global influence, according to senior White House officials. The G-7 nations are expected to announce new global infrastructure...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

G-7 leaders to commit to sharing 1 billion vaccines to the world

The leaders of the G-7 countries have committed on Thursday to sharing one billion coronavirus vaccine shots with the rest of the world. The initiative was announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a day before the G-7 summit was set to begin, The Associated Press reported. The countries that...
POTUSNBC News

G-7 leaders to discuss Covid, global minimum tax rate at first day of summit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and other world leaders are expected to focus on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday, the first day of the G-7 meeting in Cornwall, England, while making the case for democratic institutions' unique ability to respond to economic crises and disparities, senior administration officials said.
Public HealthPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: Guam launching COVID-19 vaccine tourism program

HAGATNA, Guam — Guam is launching a vaccine tourism program to encourage citizens of neighboring countries and Americans living in East Asia to come get inoculated against COVID-19. The Pacific Daily News reports the first group of three travelers was arriving on a charter flight from Taiwan. The Guam Visitors Bureau says this is a prelude to bigger groups to come.
EconomyBirmingham Star

Seven Non-EU Countries Align Themselves With Belarus Flight Sanctions

The European Union says seven non-aligned European states have agreed to deny permission to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers to land in, take off from, or overfly their territories following Minsk's forced diversion of a passenger flight last month that allowed for the arrest of a dissident journalist.