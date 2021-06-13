Excelsior Springs residents without power after storm

The Yard Waste Center in Excelsior Springs received debris from more than 500 trucks and trailers Saturday as residents worked to clean up the mess caused by the storm.“The storm came up really quick, there was no way to even prepare for it,” said Mayor Sharon Powell.Fallen trees damaged homes and power lines. Friday afternoon an estimated 8,000 households were without power. “We were told Sunday but that can be any time on Sunday. It’s been out since 3:30 pm yesterday so that’s quite a while to be out.”The city opened cooling centers at the fire station, early childhood center, and golf course restaurant Saturday. The fire department also collected donations of water bottles for people in need while the power to the water plant was out. Utility crews were out Saturday replacing broken power lines.“Many of our restaurants are out, both of our grocery stores are out too so people can’t go and get food. They’re wondering where to go to get something to eat so we’re trying to let people know who is open and available,” said Courtney Cole. She moderates a community Facebook group.“I’ve had people messaging me saying where can we go, how can we help, who needs what.”Group members shared accounts of neighbors helping keep cellphones charged, cutting down wood, and hauling away debris for others.“Nobody was hurt through this whole thing, everybody’s been okay, there has been damage but it’s things we can fix so we are all really grateful for that.”