This article explains survival fishing tips that will help to keep you alive in the wild. Have you ever wondered how long you would survive if you become lost in the wilderness? If you are unable to eat, you will last a maximum of 3 weeks. Now imagine, you, a healthy person with three proper meals or more a day, suddenly being forced to survive on nothing. It is common sense that it will not be the most pleasant experience of your life. In fact, it may even be hard for you to believe that you would last three weeks.